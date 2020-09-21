https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-blm-this-is-why-america-hates-you/

Posted by Kane on September 22, 2020 2:37 am

San Diego families harassed by BLM crowd chanting ‘You are on stolen land’

San Diego Black Lies Matter mob marches through different restaurants harassing families and scaring innocent children while chanting ‘You are on stolen land, ACAB and F white supremacy.’

Reaction on twitter…

