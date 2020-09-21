https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-blm-this-is-why-america-hates-you/
San Diego families harassed by BLM crowd chanting ‘You are on stolen land’
San Diego Black Lies Matter mob marches through different restaurants harassing families and scaring innocent children while chanting ‘You are on stolen land, ACAB and F white supremacy.’
Reaction on twitter…
This really pisses us off
they are disturbing the family and scaring these innocent children
What a bunch of lowlifes,
Where are you @SanDiegoPD ?
“Fuck your Saturday night” – BLM
San Diego, CA
Credit @KittyLists pic.twitter.com/9s8pAwjW9V
— National Security News (@Natsecuritynews) September 20, 2020