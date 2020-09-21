https://saraacarter.com/john-brennan-calls-sen-graham-a-hypocrite-says-he-should-be-bounced/

Former CIA Director John Brennan accused Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, of “pure hypocrisy” for pledging to support President Donald Trump’s expected decision to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States before the November election.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 after battling cancer, and allegedly her dying wish was to have her seat filled after the election.

Lawmakers have been fighting mostly along partisan lines, with a few Republicans saying they won’t confirm a pre-election nominee, over the President’s expected announcement.

Graham’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

When it comes to Senator Graham, Brennan says that he “once told me not to pay attention to his public statements, as it’s all just politics,” adding that “He fully deserves to be bounced from the Senate.”

Lindsey Graham’s support for filling a SCOTUS vacancy in final year of a president’s term is pure hypocrisy. As I recount in “Undaunted,” he once told me not to pay attention to his public statements, as it’s all just politics. He fully deserves to be bounced from the Senate. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 21, 2020

Graham was authorized to subpoena Brennan and others for their roles in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, in which Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants were used to spy on Trump and members of his campaign. Graham has yet to issue any such subpoena. The predicate for that investigation was a now-debunked dossier alleging that Trump was colluding with Russia to win in the 2016 election.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating the alleged malfeasance as part of the Justice Department’s probe into the matter. However, it’s unclear if any senior officials will be indicted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

