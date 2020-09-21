https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/09/21/democrats-made-the-supreme-court-too-important-now-theyre-panicking-and-paying-the-price-n950901

The passing of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week ought not to have the power to roil our politics. Justice Ginsburg battled cancer multiple times and had not been in robust health in several years. She was a remarkable woman, one with whom I almost always disagreed politically, but her passing should come as no shock and it is an occasion to celebrate the life of an American original, not threaten to burn down the republic.

But threaten to burn down the republic is precisely what leftist and former CNN host (and noted cannibal?) Reza Aslan did within hours of her death. Aslan tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f*cking thing down.”

Given the already tense state our country is in, after months of lockdowns and riots in Democrat-run cities, such a tweet could be seen as yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. People were already on edge.

And Trump will heed Yoda: Do or do not, there is no “try.” Trump has already said he will do.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the news with this: “Democrats who are in the Senate will have to use every single possible maneuver that is available to them to make it clear that they are not going to permit Mitch McConnell to enact the greatest travesty, the monumental hypocrisy, that would arise from him attempting to fill this position.”

Travesty? She lost. Democrats don’t have a majority in the Senate. Republicans do. Trump is president. Being the actual president and not some bitter clinger bizarro version trumps Clinton’s feelings. And thank the sweet merciful heavens for that.

Neither Aslan nor Clinton is in a leadership position in the Democratic Party anymore. Its leaders, though, are singing from the same sheet.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, far-left “squad” leader from New York, put impeachment on the table. The Democrats already tried impeaching President Trump on bogus charges this year, while the pandemic struck. They failed.

There were no grounds for impeachment then and there are no grounds for impeachment now. Appointing Ginsburg’s successor is literally the president’s job. It’s in the Constitution. To wield impeachment as a political weapon once was an act of political arson. To do so twice is far worse.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not take impeachment off the table. Pelosi knew well impeachment was a mistake the first time, but she is in panic mode too. She is once again surrendering her party and along with it our country to AOC’s intolerant, ignorant radical politics.

The Democrats and their base are panicking as if their world is about to end because one justice out of nine died at the age of 87. Their situation, and their panic, are entirely their fault.

For decades, the Democrats used the courts including the Supreme Court as a super-legislature. They have systematically misused our courts to impose policy the voters wisely would not give them. At the same time, through the Clinton and Obama administrations, they turned the presidency into an almost imperial rule and devalued the power of Congress. To take but one example, throughout the entire Obama administration, Democrats neither submitted nor approved a budget for the nation. This weakened Congress’ power over spending, and put the nation on a path to spend and spend and spend without any accountability. That bill will come due eventually, and sooner if the Democrats win and get their chance to crush our economy.

Their unwise over-indulgence in judicial activism imbalances our constitutional order. Now, the Supreme Court is far too important in our nation, and the death of Ginsburg hands Trump the opportunity his voters have wanted and for which they explicitly voted: turn the court back to its proper role by appointing an originalist. Trump’s voters literally put him in office to do this thing. As far as they’re concerned, it’s the top line in his job duties. He’s diligently getting to work.

Democrats have no claim on the seat Ginsburg held. It belongs to the American people. The American people elected Donald Trump and they handed Republicans a majority in the Senate. Trump and the Republicans have every right to nominate a new justice; his voters demand it. Democrats have no right to make threats against the nation to “burn it down,” and have no grounds on which to impeach the president (again) or play inside tricks with our system to stop it.

Especially when you consider the fact that despite the Senate’s vaunted traditions and all sorts of warnings about what might happen, it was Democrat Harry Reid who nuked the filibuster. Had he not done that, we wouldn’t be discussing Trump’s impending nomination to succeed the notorious RBG and change the balance of the Supreme Court.

So own it, Democrats. Own all of it. But don’t you dare burn anyone else’s stuff down.

Their smartest play would be to try and convince voters that the appointment power would be better in Joe Biden’s hands than Donald Trump’s. They have already lost the initiative on this, though: Trump released his nomination short-list before Ginsburg’s death, while Biden refuses to release his. Slow Joe got caught napping again.

The Democrats have spent this year impeaching the president over nothing, fomenting riots in our streets while they attack our police, destroying our economy under the guise of the pandemic, trashing our nation’s history, and even threatening to undermine the November elections and pack the Supreme Court if they win.

None of these are smart plays, they are dangerous. Expect Democrats to continue making all the wrong calls, and vote like the future of our nation depends on it. Because it does.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can expose and fight the Left’s radical plans for the Supreme Court? They will stop at nothing, so your support for conservative journalism is more important than ever. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SCOTUS to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

