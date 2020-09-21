https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrats-threaten-fly-washington-prevent-senate-vote-scotus-nominee-lay-floor-block-entry-senate-tucker-carlson-open/

Tucker Carlson opened his show on the left’s latest threats against Republicans, the US President and America.

Democrats are determined to prevent the Republican President and Republican Senate to nominate and confirm the next Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 87-year-old Ginsburg passed away at home on Friday.

Democrats are threatening impeachment of President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

And Democrats are even threatening to block access to the Republican senators from entering the US Senate Chamber in the US Capitol Building.

Gavin Newsom’s Chief of Staff Ann O’Leary tweeted out that she’s ready to lie down and block GOP senators from entering the US Capitol to vote on the next SCOTUS justice.

The Democrats are out of control. In fact, they are dangerous.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]

