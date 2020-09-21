https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/disgraceful-cdc-beclowns-admits-randomly-posted-website-unproven-guidance-covid-19-remains-suspended-air/

The CDC beclowned itself again today.

The radical politicized health organization admitted to randomly posting unproven guidance on the COVID-19 virus on their website.

What a disgrace!

This comes after a report last week that the CDC included 5,692 intentional injuries and poisonings in their total US coronavirus death count.

This follows a previous Gateway Pundit report that only 9,210 COVID-19 victims in the US died from the coronavirus alone. The rest had different serious comorbidities.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Omaha Bar Owner Charged For Killing Rioter Who Attacked Him and His Business Has Committed Suicide

This was such an egregious mistake today that the WHO actually called them out!

We need a new CDC!

CNBC reported:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it erroneously posted guidance that said the coronavirus spreads through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet. The updated guidance, posted on the CDC’s website on Friday, also recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to prevent the disease from spreading, according to Reuters. “A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website,” the CDC said Monday. “CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.” Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization said it contacted the CDC about the guidance change. The WHO had not seen any “new evidence” on airborne particles and was checking with the CDC to “better understand” the exact nature of the change, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said during a news conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

