Over 18,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 separate wildfires in California as of Tuesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 8,000 wildfires in the state burning across 3.6 million acres. For over a month, the West has experienced extreme dry heat, and the fires have continued to break out.

The Bobcat Fire is currently threatening areas of Los Angeles County and is one of the largest wildfires in the county’s history. It has burned over 170 square miles since it was sparked on September 6.

“The debate is over, around climate change. This is a climate damn emergency. This is real and it’s happening,” California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this month.

