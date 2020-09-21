https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/enormous-f-cuomo-de-blasio-painted-brooklyn-street/

Vandals — or patriots, more likely — painted an all-caps, block-long message on a Brooklyn street in New York City: “F*** Cuomo and de Blasio.”

The message to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio stayed on the street for 24 hours before city workers painted over it.

The not-so-subtle shout-out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio went up around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg, during the waning hours of an annual block party which this year doubled as a “small business owner protest,” one attendee told The New York Post.

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,’” the attendee said Sunday, refusing to be identified by name. “The party continued. Everyone took photos.

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

Not long ago, de Blasio used city workers and taxpayer money to paint “Black Lives Matter” outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan. That’s still there, but city workers quickly erased the new message.

“They told the partygoers it came from up top and they were told the sign said ‘F–k the police,’” the attendee said, though it was unclear whether the workers meant that the order came from top DOT officials or City Hall.

