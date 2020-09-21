https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eugene-scalia-ruth-bader-ginsburg-antonin-scalia-scotus/2020/09/21/id/988003

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, said the friendship his father and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared was a good one despite the differences in opinion they sometimes had.

“It was a friendship between couples, and I want to note that as well,” Scalia told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “The justice’s husband Marty was a wonderful man, very close to my mother, and the four spent so much time together.”

There was a lot of talk about their differences, but they had much in common, including being New Yorkers and “in a sense, outsiders, as they came of age, to the elites that ruled the country,” added Scalia.

Their friendship was not one despite their differences, but in part because of their differences.

“They sharpened their arguments, deepened understandings because they came at things differently and debated,” said Scalia. He added that it is a lesson to take to heart today, because they believed in debate and the exchange of ideas, of “hearing out, not ostracizing.”

Meanwhile, Scalia said he should not share any insights on President Donald Trump’s process for picking Ginsburg’s successor, as that will be Trump’s decision. Instead, he said he’d rather reflect on a great friendship with Ginsburg, who was “kind to me at different points in my career.”

He said he does believe that Trump has been “more attentive to the caliber of his nominees” than any other president in his lifetime.

“It is a process that he has taken very carefully and he has put some really extraordinarily qualified people on the courts,” said Scalia of the almost 300 people who have been installed to federal courts under Trump.

