https://www.q13fox.com/news/woman-shot-killed-by-police-at-redmond-apartment-complex

A woman is dead after officers opened fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in Redmond.

Redmond’s police chief said a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that someone was trying to kill her. Officers responded to the Modera Apartments and found the woman on a balcony. She told officers that she was the one who called 911 and that she may have shot someone.

Police said the woman pointed a handgun at officers and they had no choice but to open fire. She was shot several times and died at the scene.

Redmond Police turned the case over to the King County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

No officers were injured. Police did not find anyone else in the woman’s apartment.

Her name has not been released.

