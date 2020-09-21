https://noqreport.com/2020/09/21/filltheseat-we-must-have-nine-justices-to-sort-through-post-election-mess/

The lawsuits are coming. Lots of them. That’s the second most important thing to take into consideration when we look at the GOP’s desire to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. The most important, of course, is that it’s the President’s prerogative to nominate and the Senate Majority Leader’s prerogative to hold a vote. Elections have consequences, and one such consequence is that Republicans have been given a mandate to do the work of the people. That includes nominating a Supreme Court Justice when a spot opens up.

Democrats are threatening to play ever card, use every arrow in their quiver, and take nothing off the table to not only block the President and the Senate but also to get their vengeance when they have control of the Senate and White House in the future. Many of their most ardent “activists” have even gone so far as to threaten violence and rioting if they don’t get their way. Never in history have we seen such an immature and unhinged reaction to something like this. Never.

With the lawsuits that will certainly happen before, during, and after the election, it’s imperative that we nine Supreme Court Justices in place to handle the rush. Going in with a 4-4 split—and yes, Chief Justice John Roberts will vote with the progressive wing of the Supreme Court on most if not all election issues—is a constitutional crisis waiting to happen. Democrats know this. Perhaps they’re hoping for it as a final gambit to steal the various elections, including the White House itself.

On this episode of NOQ Report, JD and Tammy discuss this and a couple of other stories mentioned below. We also interview Tea Party co-founder Michael Johns and National File journalist Patrick Howley about the issue.

An Arkansas Kroger store violated federal anti-discrimination law when it reportedly fired two employees who refused to wear LGBT-themed aprons due to their religious beliefs, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

According to the Miami Herald, a dress code by the Conway, Ark., grocery store required employees to wear a rainbow-colored heart emblem on the bib of the apron. The women “believed the emblem endorsed LGBTQ values and that wearing it would violate their religious beliefs,” the EEOC said in a news release summarizing the suit.

Kroger disciplined the two women and eventually fired them, an action that violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The EEOC charges Kroger with religious discrimination.

Both women are Christian.

The two women “offered to wear the apron with the emblem covered and the other offered to wear a different apron without the emblem, but the company made no attempt to accommodate their requests,” the EEOC said.

If lockdowns work against COVID-19, why is Sweden winning and everyone else is losing?

In the month of September, Sweden has had a total of 27 coronavirus deaths, approximately 1.4 deaths per day. They did not go into massive lockdown mode like most of the rest of the world. By comparison, New Jersey with around 1.4 million fewer people, has been in some of the most draconian lockdown conditions for months. In September, New Jersey has had 101 coronavirus deaths, or approximately 5.3 per day.

Sweden has effectively defeated COVID-19. They have reached a state of approximately 25% antibody rate for their population, which seems to be the cap. Unlike other diseases, COVID-19 is often fought off by healthy bodies so quickly that antibody accumulation never happens. In other words, there are many who catch it and beat it without even noticing they were sick.

The only real lockdown Sweden mandated was for large gathering to be limited. Otherwise, there have been no face mask or social distancing mandates, no businesses forced to be shut down, and no schools closed. They went about their business as usual with precautions recommended to citizens. They did not do everything perfectly; their lack of precautions for the elderly caused spikes in deaths from mid-April to early-May, but since then they have been on a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

But even Sweden’s “spike” was small when compared to locked down states in America. Sweden’s heaviest death toll day was April 15 with 115 reported coronavirus deaths. Smaller New Jersey, deep in the middle of their lockdown, had a high of 519 deaths on April 30.

Going into this election with eight Supreme Court Justices is a constitutional crisis waiting to happen. It could literally bring down our republic if allowed. We MUST #FillTheSeatNow.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

