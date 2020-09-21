https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-dems-demand-president-senate-move-forward-on-selecting-new-supreme-court-justice/

The nation’s top Democrats demanded President Trump and Congress delay the selection of a Supreme Court Justice until after the November election this week; despite saying exactly the opposite when Barack Obama was in the White House.

“The American people deserve a fully staffed court of nine,” said Joe Biden.

“The President nominates then the Senate advises and consents or not, but they go forward,” said Hillary Clinton.

“We’re seeing a disrespect for the Constitution,” said Nancy Pelosi.

“The Constitution is 100% clear, the President of the United States has the right to nominate someone to be a justice,” said Bernie Sanders.

“They do pretty much everything they can to not acknowledge the legitimacy of our elected President,” said Elizabeth Warren.

“Every day that goes by without a ninth justice is another day the people’s business is not getting done,” said Chuck Schumer.

Watch the montage above.

AMERICA REACTS: Trump Campaign Raises $5 MILLION On Day of Pelosi’s Impeachment Vote posted by Hannity Staff – 12.19.19 President Trump’s re-election campaign raked-in big bucks on the same day Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats impeached the Chief Executive; taking-in more than $5 million in campaign contributions. “Incredible fundraising numbers! .@realDonaldTrump has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against @SpeakerPelosi’s impeachment hoax! Click the link below to help defend Trump!” posted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Incredible fundraising numbers!@realDonaldTrump has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against @SpeakerPelosi’s impeachment hoax! Click the link below to help defend Trump!https://t.co/97DKBibCms — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 19, 2019 “The Republican National Committee (RNC) also brought in record fundraising numbers, raising $20.6 million in the month of November, according to Federal Election Commission data obtained by Fox News,” reports the New York Post. Read the full report here. Source: New York Post AMNESIA: After Telling Tourists ‘All IS WELL,’ Pelosi Blames Trump for Not ‘Shutting the Door’ to China posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to blame the Trump administration for the global Coronavirus pandemic this week; saying the President should have “shut the door” to China despite telling tourists “All is Well” in California during the same period. “Do you agree that it was the right move by President Trump at the time?” asked CNN’s Jake Tapper. Speaker Pelosi on Trump’s China travel restriction: “Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020 “Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door,” deflected Pelosi. Watch Pelosi’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

