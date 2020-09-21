https://thejeffreylord.com/flashback-justice-ginsburg-said-of-nfl-kneeling-during-national-anthem-i-think-its-dumb-and-disrespectful/

One of the biggest injustices done in the event of someone’s death is the freedom for anyone to remember and portray the deceased as a person who lived by their own respective values and not actually those of the person who perished. Unfortunately, that is the case for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest: “It’s dumb and disrespectful.” @KatieCouric on @YahooNews. pic.twitter.com/38ThU70v7g — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2016

Unlike the liberals calling for the country to use Ginsburg’s death as an opportunity to radicalize, Ginsburg herself was a free thinker who would not have succumbed to their calls to action. How do we know? Just look back to 2016. After criticizing then-candidate Trump, calling him a “faker,” addressing his tax returns and saying “he really has an ego” amongst other things, Katie Couric conducted an interview with the Justice.

In the interview, Couric asked Justice Ginsburg her thoughts on N.F.L. player Colin Kaepernick and his movement of kneeling during the national anthem. Her response upset liberals quite a bit back then; let’s see if they ever mention it again. “I think it’s really dumb of them. Would I arrest them for doing it? No. I think it’s dumb and disrespectful” said Ginsburg of the actions taken by Kaepernick and other NFL players.

She followed the statement with another one sure to upset Black Lives Matter protesters, rioters and looters of today. “I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag-burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do. But I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.”

When followed up for clarification on their right to protest, Ginsburg doubled down. “If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.”

As President Trump said of Ginsburg when he first heard about her passing, she was “an amazing woman who led an amazing life.” Let’s not let liberals selfishly use her lifelong fight for justice and equality to support their “radicalization” and agendas. Let Justice Ginsburg’s own words speak for herself.