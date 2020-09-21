https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ron-desantis-florida-police-budget/2020/09/21/id/988027

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday released legislation that would cease state funding to cities or jurisdictions that reduce the budget for law enforcement, as well as add new penalties for protests if violence or vandalism occurs.

DeSantis tweeted Monday:

“Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe.”

One provision is “no ‘defund the police’ permitted,” which “prohibits state grants or aid to any local government that slashes the budget for law enforcement services.”

The legislation also includes “new criminal offenses to combat rioting, looting, and violence, with more severe penalties for “obstructing roadways,” as well as “destroying or toppling monuments.”

“You see videos of these innocent people eating dinner and you have these crazed lunatics just screaming at them and intimidating them on a public accommodation,” DeSantis said at a press conference Monday. “You aren’t going to do that in state of Florida.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida ripped the legislation as “undemocratic and hostile to Americans’ shared values,” in a statement.

“This effort has one goal: silence, criminalize, and penalize Floridians who want to see justice for Black lives lost to radicalized violence and brutality at the hands of law enforcement,” said Micah Kubic, the executive director of the ACLU of Florida.

