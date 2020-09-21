https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/flush-judgment-homeowner-urges-voters-place-mail-ballots-toilet/

In these days political comments are going to extremes. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has even let grow the idea she’ll try to impeach President Trump if he nominates a candidate to succeed Ruth Ginsberg at the Supreme Court, which is his constitutional duty.

Others have virtually guaranteed violence if President Trump is re-elected.

So a sign in a front yard, telling people to place ballots in an adjacent toilet, likely would be seen by most people as a fairly mild political commentary.

But not the clerk for Ingham County in Michigan.

Barb Byrum says such a statement as “Place mail in ballots here!,” being positioned as it is next to a toilet, is illegal.

The Lansing State Journal reports the sarcastic statement is a “solicitation of absentee ballots into a container.” It has posted online an image of the commode.

“Our election integrity is not a game. I expect everyone to act appropriately, and this is unacceptable,” Byrum claimed, according to the report.

She said she’s filed a “police report” about the situation.

Byrum cites state law that “illegally taking possession of an absentee ballot is a felony punishable a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $1,000 fine,” the report said.

Byrum, a Democrat, immediately turned her attack on President Trump, explaining she worries he “is encouraging people to lose faith in the absentee voting process …” the report said.

She said people already have been given their mail-in ballots, so such a political statement “needs to be quashed immediately.”

Famed liberal lawyer and commentator Jonathan Turley was bluntly sarcastic about the fretting by the clerk.

“This of course is a toilet and a joke. If a voter actually thought he or she was voting by lawn commode, would we really want that person participating in an election?” he wrote.

“Byrum is using this ridiculous interpretation to effectively punish a voter for engaging in political speech. The picture shows that next to the toilet is a sign reading ‘Recall Whitmer.’ This is clearly political speech protesting the massive increase in mail-in voting that has many citizens (and President Donald Trump) complaining over possible fraud. So Byrum responds with a criminal referral that seems retaliatory and harassing in character.”

Turley explained, “This is why Einstein said ‘Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.'”

