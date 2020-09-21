https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mueller-investigation-Andrew-Weissmann-special-counsel-intelligence/2020/09/21/id/987905

Andrew Weissmann, a top deputy to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said the special counsel’s office “could have done more” when looking into alleged wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.

Weissmann details the special counsel’s office investigation into the president in a forthcoming book previewed by The Atlantic.

In “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” Weissmann claims the probe didn’t go as far as it should have.

“Had we given it our all — had we used all available tools to uncover the truth, undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our efforts?” he writes. “I know the hard answer to that simple question: We could have done more.”

Weissmann alleges that final parts of the Mueller report were “mealymouthed.” He argues that the report should have directly stated that Trump obstructed justice with his attempts to fire Mueller and to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to falsely deny that he had ever been ordered to get the special counsel fired.

According to Weissmann, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents in 2016 did a better job of detailing the president and his allies’ actions.

“It made judgments and calls, instead of saying, ‘You could say this and you could say that,'” he said in the book that is set to be released on Sept. 29.

He told The Atlantic that Mueller “absolutely” let the American people down.

“I wouldn’t phrase it as just Mueller,” he told the outlet. “I would say ‘the office.’ There are a lot of things we did well, and a lot of things we could have done better, to be diplomatic about it.”

