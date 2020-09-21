https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-top-problem-democrats-gop/2020/09/21/id/987924

Forty-seven percent of Americans said the Democratic Party would do a better job of dealing with whatever issue they consider to be the most important problem facing the nation, with only 39% saying the Republican Party would perform better handling it, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.

The top two issues cited by those participating in the survey as the most important problem were government and the coronavirus crisis, both chosen by 25%.

Other results from the survey indicate:

For those who named government as the most important problem, 51% said Democrats would better handle the issue, compared with 44% who said Republicans would.

Among those who said coronavirus was the most crucial problem, 62% said Democrats would better manage the issue, compared to 21% who said Republicans would better do so.

Among Republicans, 92% said the said the most pressing issue would be better handled by the GOP, while 95% of Democrats said it would be better dealt with by Democrats. Among independents, 42% sided with the Democrats, 29% with the Republicans, and 30% percent said neither party would better handle the most important issue well.

Other top issues mentioned included race relations or racism at 13%, an economic problem at 9%, crime and violence at 8%, and unifying the country at 6%.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,019 American adults between August 31 and September 13, with the margin of error at 4 percentage points.

