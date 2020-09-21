https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ghoulish-fraud-youngest-c19-victim-michigan-actually-died-birth-defect-baby-born-intestines-located-outside-body/

You’re being lied to.

As we reported last week that the CDC included 5,692 intentional injuries and poisonings in their total US coronavirus death count.

This follows a previous Gateway Pundit report in August that that only 9,210 COVID-19 victims in the US died exclusively from the coronavirus alone. The rest included patients with serious comorbidities.

And the health departments around the US continue to pad their numbers with fraudulent victims.

Recently Michigan officials listed a 2-month old as the “youngest C19 victim in the state.” The TRUE cause of death “was a birth defect called gastroschisis, a condition in which a baby is born with intestines located outside the body.”

This is medical fraud.

The bigger question is why are they lying to us?

Neonatal “C19” over-classification ghoulishness: Michigan 2-month old “youngest C19 victim’s” TRUE cause of death “was a birth defect called gastroschisis, a condition in which a baby is born with intestines located outside the body” https://t.co/dH9ByC5vJ1 pic.twitter.com/uNxDIMBOSC — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 21, 2020

