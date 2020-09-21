https://finance.yahoo.com/news/currencies-steady-early-trading-yuan-211203202.html

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures slumped as a report detailed suspicious transactions at global banks amid growing concern over tighter coronavirus restrictions. Treasuries and the dollar climbed.

S&P 500 contracts indicated the benchmark gauge was poised to extend losses into a fourth day. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. tumbled at least 3.6% in premarket trading. Carnival Corp. and American Airlines Group Inc. paced declines in travel companies. Nikola Corp. plunged after the electric-vehicle startup said its founder stepped down as executive chairman, just days after the company was reported to be the focus of investigations by U.S. regulators. Oil slid as Libya signaled the resumption of some crude exports.

A new investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists says JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc were among the global banks who “kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players” in the past two decades even after the U.S. imposed penalties on these financial institutions. The documents detailed more than $2 trillion in transactions between 1999 and 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions’ internal compliance officers as possible money laundering or other criminal activity, the report said.

As U.S. deaths related to Covid-19 approached 200,000, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he expects the U.S. to experience “at least one more cycle” of the virus in the fall and winter. Germany’s health minister said the trend of cases in Europe is “worrying” as the U.K. cautioned the rate of coronavirus infections could reach around 50,000 by mid-October. The warning comes amid expectations that local restrictions could soon be extended to London.

Speculative investors are souring on the outlook for U.S. technology stocks. Positioning in Nasdaq-100 mini futures is the most bearish since April 2008, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. High-flying tech stocks could remain under pressure until lingering optimism still evident in options bets normalizes, according to Julian Emanuel, a strategist at BTIG LLC.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 declined 1.7% as of 8:59 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 2.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.5%.The euro decreased 0.6% to $1.177.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 104.16 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 0.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.52%.Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.158%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 1.1%.West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 2.3% to $40.16 a barrel.Gold depreciated 1.5% to $1,921.75 an ounce.

