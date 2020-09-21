https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/09/21/go-woke-go-broke-sunday-night-football-ratings-crash-by-17/

Whoever advised the NFL that turning their games into a showcase for leftist activism was a good idea, should be probably be declared non-essential.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football showcased two of the best franchises in the NFL over the last decade, despite that, the ratings crashed by nearly 20 percent.

“Pulling in 12.22 million viewers in the early metrics and 3.5 in the ratings between 7 -11 PM ET, last night’s big NFL game was down 17% in audience and 25% in the demo from the early numbers of last week’s SNF official season debut,” Deadline Hollywood reported. That hometown win on September 14, 2020 by the LA Rams over the Dallas Cowboys shifted up a bit to 18.94 million viewers and 6.2 ratings for the Comcast-owned network and the league in the final numbers.”

The NFL has suffered tremendous drops in viewership and ratings, particularly among their primetime offerings, since their return nearly two weeks ago. Last week’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the Cowboys and the Rams, suffered a 28% drop in ratings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

