https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/google-pushes-conservative-news-sites-far-search-lists/

(REAL CLEAR POLITICS) — It has long been feared that Google, which controls almost 90% of U.S. Internet search traffic, could sway an election by altering the search results it shows users. New data indicate that may be happening, as conservative news sites including Breitbart, the Daily Caller, and the Federalist have seen their Google search listings dramatically reduced.

The data come from the search consultancy Sistrix, which tracks a million different Google search keywords and keeps track of how highly different sites rank across all the search terms.

The tracker shows that Google search visibility for Breitbart first plunged in 2017, before falling to approximately zero in July 2019:

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

