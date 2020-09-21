https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/gop-lawmakers-introduce-hold-rioters-accountable-act-pelosi-democrats-george-soros-hit-hardest/

For months now violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa leftists have been rioting in cities across the country.

The riots have caused at least $1 billion in damages across the country.

In Minneapolis alone, over 1,500 businesses were damaged or destroyed in summer rioting.

What is worse is that several district attorneys are releasing the rioters and looters back out on the street without any harsh punishments.

Many of these prosecutors were funded by George Soros organizations during their campaigns.

FOX News previously posted a map of George Soros funded district attorneys:



But now Republican lawmakers are pushing legislation to hold the rioters accountable.

The legislation comes down hard on Pelosi, Democrats and their unruly far left district attorneys.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) released this statement on Thursday.

Today, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) and Ranking Member of the House Committee on the Judiciary, Jim Jordan (R-OH-04), introduced the Holding Rioters Accountable Act of 2020 to hold the rioters responsible for destruction across our nation accountable for their actions and ensure local officials do not turn a blind eye to the chaos in our cities. “We have laws in our country for a reason and if cities and states choose not to uphold them, they should not be rewarded with money from federal grants,” said Congresswoman Lesko following the introduction of the bill. “I hope this bill will incentivize cities and states to follow the law and hold rioters accountable. There is no place in our nation for this lawlessness.” The bill grants the attorney general the authority to withhold up to 10 percent of Department of Justice (DOJ) grants from cities and states where prosecutors are failing to prosecute crimes arising from riots and other violent protests. The DOJ is responsible for determining prosecutorial misconduct for the purposes of implementing this legislation. “Chaos and violence have no place in American cities,” said Ranking Member Jordan. “It’s time for Democrats to denounce violent left-wing extremism, reject efforts to defund the police, and hold anarchists and criminals accountable for their lawlessness.”

Read more here.

