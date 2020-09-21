https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/rep-ted-budd-very-concerned-about-threats-of-left-wing-violence/

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) told the Todd Starnes Show that he is very concerned about threats of left-wing violence in the aftermath of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“It is very concerning to me,” he said just before his address to the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition.

Budd pointed out recent unrest in the streets of New York City, Portland, Oregon and other major urban areas.

“Don’t let your listeners think this is random,” he said. “This is very organized by a few on the left.”

The congressman encouraged conservative to be mindful of their safety in the coming days.

“We pray for the president and we are prayerful for the Senate as well,” he said.

Budd rebuked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who admonished former Vice President Joe Biden not to concede the race – no matter what.

“It’s the M.O. of the Democrats – win by any means,” he said. “Not winning with honor – it’s winning at any cost.

