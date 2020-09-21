http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xapgUIp-Izs/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Senate Republicans have “the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.” And said that the Senate Judiciary Committee will report the nomination so there can be a vote on the floor of the Senate on the nominee prior to the election and that Republicans will confirm Ginsburg’s replacement prior to the election. Graham also vowed that the nominee to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will be supported by all the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham said, “We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. That’s the constitutional process. After Kavanaugh, everything changed with me. They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else. … The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee, and we’ve got the votes to confirm the judge — the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election. And that’s what’s coming.”

