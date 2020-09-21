https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/happy-scientist-indicted-possessing-thousands-child-porn-images/

(KUTV) — A Kane County man, known on YouTube as ‘The Happy Scientist,’ was arrested on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators reportedly found “thousands upon thousands” of pornographic images involving children.

John Robert Krampf, 64, was charged earlier this month after a search warrant was served by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at his Kanab home in relation to possessing child abuse material.

Krampf was indicted in federal court on Thursday on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

