Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have been having fits and making threats about President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell saying they’d be moving forward to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

President Trump predicted what would be happening if there was currently a Democrat president and the Dems also controlled the Senate:

Bingo.

Yep, that never would have happened if the roles were reversed.

Nor would they show up at Dem senators’ homes in an attempt to intimidate them.

When others play the Democrats’ brand of hardball they sure don’t like it.

