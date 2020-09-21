https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/21/hes-right-trump-gives-odds-on-dems-moving-forward-with-a-scotus-nomination-if-the-roles-were-reversed/

Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have been having fits and making threats about President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell saying they’d be moving forward to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

President Trump predicted what would be happening if there was currently a Democrat president and the Dems also controlled the Senate:

Trump: “If Democrats we’re in the same position there’s zero chance they wouldn’t do it.” — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 21, 2020

Bingo.

Imagine Hillary & Schumer waiting. LOL. — The Apex Predator Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) September 21, 2020

Yep, that never would have happened if the roles were reversed.

💯- he calls a fish a fish. Love it. — Sorrywasonmute (@TheAutumnWind81) September 21, 2020

(he’s right) — Levi Boshnack 🦥 (@Boshnackttack1) September 21, 2020

And there is zero chance Republicans would harass the nominee. — Cornell77 (@BlindJoeDef) September 21, 2020

Nor would they show up at Dem senators’ homes in an attempt to intimidate them.

One of the most honest and truthful things Trump has ever said. — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) September 21, 2020

When others play the Democrats’ brand of hardball they sure don’t like it.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

