Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Democrats would explore all their options to stop Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) from going forward with a Supreme Court nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Hirono said, “The Democrats are going to hang together. I think that the American people would be very interested to know that is it asking too much to have Republicans actually live up to their word? Already we see that Lindsey Graham is not. We see that Mitch McConnell is not. So, Republicans can’t be trusted to keep their word, and the American people should know that. We will explore every tool that we Democrats have to keep Mitch McConnell from shoving this nominee down our throats.”

She continued, “The American people need to know what is at stake. What’s at stake is the next nominee, you can be sure, is going to be someone who will strike down the Affordable Care Act as we are in the midst of a pandemic. Millions more people will be left without health care. And, of course, all the people with preexisting conditions, which, by the way, will probably include the 6 million people who have tested positive for COVID virus that they will not be protected if the ACA struck down in November when the Supreme Court hears this case.”

She added, “So that is the intention of President Trump. His next nominee, regardless of gender, will be somebody who will strike down the Affordable Care Act and who will strike down possibly, probably Roe V. Wade or severely limit the protection of Roe V. Wade. That’s what’s going to happen. And the American people need to know that that is what is at stake.”

