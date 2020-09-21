https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517391-house-democrats-unveil-bill-to-avert-shutdown

House Democrats introduced legislation on Monday to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 11, but don’t have a deal in hand with Republicans and the White House to avert a shutdown at the end of this month.

Democrats unveiled a stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), that does not contain provisions requested by the White House to provide aid for farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers had originally planned to introduce the stopgap bill last week, but the negotiations stalled in large part over the Trump administration’s push to ensure that farm aid payments can continue flowing through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), which has a borrowing limit of $30 billion.

House Democrats are aiming to pass the CR this week to provide enough time for the Senate to take it up before the Sept. 30 deadline.

It’s not yet clear if Senate Republicans will try to amend the bill and send it back to the House in a game of legislative ping-pong with a dwindling number of days before federal government funding runs out. But the Democrats’ legislation quickly drew backlash from Senate GOP leadership, indicating speed bumps in the coming days as lawmakers try to avoid a shutdown.

“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need. This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOcasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat McConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Video shows NYC subway station renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg MORE (R-Ky.) tweeted.

A senior administration official said it’s unlikely the president signs the funding bill should it pass both chambers without the CCC provision.

“[The odds are] very low. CCC is a big deal and they have nothing,” the official told The Hill.

A Senate GOP aide said Republicans are weighing their options.

But Democrats are opposed to adding the funding requested by the White House to the stopgap bill, arguing the House-passed $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief package in May including funds for farmers.

“What the Trump Administration wanted added to the clean CR wasn’t help for farmers – it was more than $20 billion more taxpayer dollars that the Trump Administration views as a bottomless, unaccountable political slush fund,” a senior Democratic aide said.

Tensions are already spiking in both chambers over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) pledge to vote on filling the vacancy left by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgRegina King accepts Emmy wearing Breonna Taylor shirt, urges viewers to vote Ocasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg pops up blocks away from White House MORE, who died on Friday, despite refusing to consider then-President Obama’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAs families deal with coronavirus, new federal dollars should follow the student Sunday shows – Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death dominates Hypocrisy rules on both sides over replacing Justice Ginsburg MORE (D-Calif.) dismissed the idea of using the government funding negotiations as leverage in the Supreme Court fight.

“None of us has any interest in shutting down government. That has such a harmful and painful impact on so many people in our country. So I would hope that we can just proceed with that. There is some enthusiasm among some exuberance on the left to say let’s use that, but we’re not going to be shutting down government,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinLawmakers fear voter backlash over failure to reach COVID-19 relief deal United Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid House Democrats plan to unveil bill next week to avert shutdown MORE agreed earlier this month to pursue a “clean” stopgap bill to avoid a damaging government shutdown a month before the November elections and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the two parties remain at odds over the farm relief, they did manage to reach consensus on the expiration date for the stopgap bill. Republicans had pushed for a December end date to carry funding through the elections, while some Democrats had pushed for a stopgap bill lasting into February that could be more advantageous if their party wins the Senate or the White House.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE announced during a rally in Wisconsin on Thursday that his administration would make an additional $13 billion available to help farmers – a key constituency for his reelection hopes – recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers. Can’t let that happen!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Pelosi and Mnuchin also agreed to keep the government funding and coronavirus relief package negotiations on separate tracks. The talks over providing additional aid for Americans impacted by the pandemic have stalled for nearly two months, with the two sides still billions of dollars apart in their demands and neither showing any signs of budging.

“We must continue to work to reach agreement on a coronavirus relief package that meets the health and economic needs of the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement on Monday.

Juliegrace Brufke contributed. Updated at 1:33 p.m.

