Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin on Monday for a small rally at an aluminum foundry for another of his famously teeny-tiny campaign stops. Joe has a lot of nerve stopping at a factory in Wisconsin after destroying US manufacturing jobs for decades and sending those same jobs to Mexico and China.

During his prepared, scripted teleprompter speech Joe Biden went rogue and started talking about state school presidents.

Joe Biden said it’s time that a state school president to sat in the Oval Office.

Joe Biden: “I saw on national television about the race… Joe BIden’s election will be only the first president who didn’t go to an Ivy League school in a long time. Like somehow I didn’t belong… I say it’s about time that a state school president sat in the Oval Office. Because you know what — if I’m sitting there, you’re gonna be sitting there too.”

That’s weird.

Joe Biden was never a state school president.

