Hundreds of Amish turned out for a Trump parade in Fredericksburg, Ohio. It was quite a scene as horses pulled buggies that had been outfitted with American flags and Trump flags.

The Daily Record reports that the Amish community supports the president’s pro-life policies and his defense of the Second Amendment. Watch below.

Amish Trump Parade in Fredericksburg, OH 🇺🇸 Holding the line! pic.twitter.com/J4mfY185tk — RedCap004BU (@BuCap004) September 19, 2020

