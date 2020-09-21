https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/21/i-wish-i-had-been-fcking-aborted-young-woman-appears-to-be-very-upset-about-seeing-a-pro-life-sign-while-driving-video/
We’re not exactly sure when TikToker @lilsuezivert made this video, but we feel pretty comfortable saying that she should probably spend less time on TikTok and more time on a psychiatrist’s couch:
She is SO pro-abortion that she wishes that she, “had been aborted.”
Now that… that there’s A HOT TAKE. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1KNdDZniK
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 21, 2020
That’s not the first time she’s addressed abortion on TikTok:
@lilsuezivert
after party vibes. i have not an ounce of rythm in my body. #fyp #prochoice
@lilsuezivert
one of my fav moral examinations & what i usually use when debating abortion rights. the more u know🌈 #prochoice #politics #philosophy
But it’s her most unhinged take on the subject as far as we can tell. Maybe one of the most unhinged takes we’ve seen yet.
Wow. Just wow.
— cb (@_bielac) September 21, 2020
This is really sad..
— Bekka (@BekkaE22) September 21, 2020
Wow. This is disturbing….on many levels. She needs help.
— Erica (@IamAlabamaCrazy) September 21, 2020
If her video is any indication, she needs a great deal of it. Let’s hope she gets the help she needs.