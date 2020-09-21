https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/21/i-wish-i-had-been-fcking-aborted-young-woman-appears-to-be-very-upset-about-seeing-a-pro-life-sign-while-driving-video/

We’re not exactly sure when TikToker @lilsuezivert made this video, but we feel pretty comfortable saying that she should probably spend less time on TikTok and more time on a psychiatrist’s couch:

She is SO pro-abortion that she wishes that she, “had been aborted.” Now that… that there’s A HOT TAKE. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1KNdDZniK — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 21, 2020

That’s not the first time she’s addressed abortion on TikTok:

But it’s her most unhinged take on the subject as far as we can tell. Maybe one of the most unhinged takes we’ve seen yet.

Wow. Just wow. — cb (@_bielac) September 21, 2020

This is really sad.. — Bekka (@BekkaE22) September 21, 2020

Wow. This is disturbing….on many levels. She needs help. — Erica (@IamAlabamaCrazy) September 21, 2020

If her video is any indication, she needs a great deal of it. Let’s hope she gets the help she needs.

