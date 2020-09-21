https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/21/ibram-x-kendi-announces-theres-no-such-thing-as-not-racist-wants-it-eliminated-from-our-vocabulary/

We’re going to get to the New York Times in a minute, but on Monday, “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi responded to some tweets about his idea that there’s no such thing as “not racist.” As we’ve said before, there’s a big difference between “black lives matter” and Black Lives Matter, just as there’s a big difference between “not racist” and “anti-racist” — that’s one of the reasons President Trump has moved to eliminate training sessions based on critical race theory from taxpayer-funded government agencies, and why a professor kicked off the semester by having each student admit to their racism.

Here’s Kendi from Monday:

And that’s it in a nutshell, folks.

Fact-check: True.

And now let’s move to the New York Times, which reports that protests “against police brutality” are becoming more confrontational and moving into white neighborhoods.

“We don’t need allies anymore, we need accomplices.”

“Protesters” are now moving into residential neighborhoods and demanding people leave their homes and participate? Where’s that CNN guy with his breakfast burrito to tell us that he doesn’t see any rioting happening from his vantage point in Portland?

That was ugly.

So now you know: You can’t be not racist; you’re either anti-racist or you’re a racist.

We hope all the suburban moms with Black Lives Matter lawn signs enjoy it when the mob comes to their neighborhood in the middle of the night with spotlights and bullhorns.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...