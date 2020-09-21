http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2DmVVSo5FRE/invitation-to-voter-fraud.php

I believe that President Trump will be re-elected in November, if only legal ballots cast by eligible voters are counted. What I don’t know is how many millions of fraudulent votes will be cast for Joe Biden.

My state, Minnesota, has made a point of facilitating voter fraud. Every registered voter in the state, of whom there must be several million, has received an application for an absentee ballot that promotes “voting from home.” Actually showing up at the polls is portrayed as a second-best alternative for “those who need or want to vote in person.”

If you receive this invitation, as I did, no identification is required to obtain an absentee ballot. You may have a Minnesota driver’s license, or maybe a Social Security number. (Who doesn’t?) But failing that, or if fraud is your object, you can check the third box. In that case, “Your identification number will be compared to the one on your absentee ballot envelope.”

“Your identification number” is not explained in the enclosed materials, but it can only refer to a bar code on the Business Reply Mail envelope that is included with each absentee ballot application. This obviously affords no ballot security. It merely will document that an application for an absentee ballot was submitted, and a ballot corresponding to that application was later cast. It provides no assurance as to who filled out that ballot.

This crude system has many flaws, the most obvious of which is that voter registration rolls are notoriously inaccurate. Earlier today I got a text from a friend with photographs of three absentee ballot applications that came to his residence. One was addressed to him. The other two were addressed to a couple who formerly owned his home, but moved to Arizona in 2017. There is literally nothing standing in the way of his checking the third alternative on question number 4, and obtaining absentee ballots in the names of those former residents, which he could then cast, thus voting three times instead of once. He won’t do this, because he is honest. He is also a Republican. I have gotten the same reports of erroneous ballot applications from several other friends.

How many Democrats will take advantage of the millions of invitations to absentee ballot applications that are now flooding the state, to vote more than once? I have no idea, and neither does anyone else. But the Democratic Party, having promoted “voting from home” and having eliminated the requirement of a witness signature (via a “settlement” with left-wing groups entered into by Secretary of State Steve Simon, who does everything possible to facilitate voter fraud), is obviously counting on voter fraud to help swing Minnesota into Joe Biden’s column.

Who knows? In a hotly contested election, it might work.

