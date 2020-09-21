https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/21/senator-lindsey-graham-brett-kavanaugh-filling-ruth-bader-ginsburg-seat-supreme-court/

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham doubled down Sunday on his promise to go ahead with the Senate process to confirm a new Supreme Court justice.

“Being lectured by Democrats about how to handle judicial nominations is like an arsonist advising the Fire Department,” Graham tweeted. (RELATED: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Try To Bait Lindsey Graham Into Blaming Trump For Coronavirus Response)

Being lectured by Democrats about how to handle judicial nominations is like an arsonist advising the Fire Department. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 20, 2020

Graham then brought up the way the Democrats had handled the last Supreme Court confirmation battle, when Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Eleventh-hour accusations of sexual misconduct had nearly derailed Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, and Graham said then that he had enough. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Reveals How The Kavanaugh Confirmation Has Changed His Campaign Strategy)

“Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the Circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open,” Graham continued in a second tweet. “You reap what you sow.”

Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the Circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open. You reap what you sow. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 20, 2020

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused in 2016 to give a hearing to Merrick Garland, nominated by former President Barack Obama to fill the seat left vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away, Graham said that he would stand against confirming a new justice in an election year. He went so far as to give his opponents permission to use his words against him.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.” pic.twitter.com/quD1K5j9pz — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 19, 2020

He has since reversed on that position, saying that the Democrats have changed the rules.

The two biggest changes regarding the Senate and judicial confirmations that have occurred in the last decade have come from Democrats. #1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

* Harry Reid changed the rules to allow a simple majority vote for Circuit Court nominees dealing out the minority. * Chuck Schumer and his friends in the liberal media conspired to destroy the life of Brett Kavanaugh and hold that Supreme Court seat open. #2 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. #3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

“In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham concluded. Ginsburg passed away Friday due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old, and had served on the Supreme Court for 27 years since being appointed by former President Bill Clinton.

