We can always look to author Joyce Carol Oates for the best of takes on current events.

This one is no exception:

“Hello, I’m Chris Hansen”–chilling words for T***p to hear one day in the WH. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 21, 2020

Aside from the fact that this grown woman of advanced age still can’t bring herself to write out Donald Trump’s last name, what, exactly is she getting at here?

Chris Hansen, if you’ll recall, hosted the Dateline NBC series “To Catch a Predator,” about busting sex offenders (or wannabe sex offenders) for soliciting sex with minors. Is Oates suggesting that Donald Trump is a pedophile?

Can’t wait for Joyce to elaborate.

