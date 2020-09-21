https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/supreme-court-not-make-wish-foundation/

Democrats are demanding that President Trump and Senate Republicans honor the dying wish of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – or else.

Ginsburg, days before her death Friday, shared her last wish: that her replacement to the highest court in the land be picked by a president other than Donald Trump.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” the 87-year-old Ginsburg said in a statement dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, according to NPR.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced and promised a vote on whomever President Trump nominates.

That enraged bartender-turned-congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is a man who does not care about a dying woman’s final wish,” she said.

I don’t seem to recall anything about the final wishes of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Leftists, meanwhile, are threatening violence if Senate Republicans confirm President Trump’s nominee.

“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down,” former CNN host Reza Aslan wrote on Twitter. “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

It was a chilling threat from the Iranian-American professor, author and television host.

“Not a threat, but if they do, they all should consider living the rest of their lives in armor protected cars and homes,” another Twitter wrote. “Forget going out to dinner or anything else, plan on living in a bunker the rest of your days.”

The Democrats are going to burn down the country and riot in the streets no matter what the Republicans do. So they may as well fill the seat now.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats “demand” that Ginsburg’s last wish be fulfilled.

“It is only right and it is only fair for us to abide by RBG’s last wish – that she be replaced when a new president is installed,” Schumer said at a Sunday press conference.

Hey Chuckie – it’s the Supreme Court, not the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

