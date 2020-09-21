https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/21/jake-tapper-is-beside-himself-that-donald-trump-is-casting-doubt-on-rbgs-dying-wish-that-carries-absolutely-no-weight-whatsoever/

Have you heard? Apparently it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that her SCOTUS seat not be filled “until a new president is installed.” And apparently this is supposed to mean something.

Imagine a Republican making the argument that Obama should not fill Scalia’s seat…because it was his dying wish that the seat be filled by the next President. We would have laughed at their idiocy. And rightfully so. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 21, 2020

We absolutely would have.

You know who else would have? CNN’s Daniel Dale and Jake Tapper.

Instead, they’re taking this very, very seriously:

Trump falsely claims Ginsburg’s wish to not have her seat filled until next president is installed is a hoax perpetrated by Dem politicians. “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 21, 2020

I’m sure it won’t upset Ginsburg’s grieving family at all that her dying wish as dictated to her granddaughter is now being called a Democratic hoax by the president of the United States. https://t.co/YsfSpXgRJL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 21, 2020

C’mon, now.

You work for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/qORDuJIQFZ — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

Firstly, we have no way of knowing if RBG actually said that.

But even if she did … it is of absolutely zero consequence.

It’s not relevant. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 21, 2020

It’s irrelevant. — Alison Poole, Tribade Triumphalist 🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) September 21, 2020

Its not a hoax. But her dying wish is irrelevant. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 21, 2020

I seemed to have missed that part in the constitution where the dying wish of the outgoing justice plays a part in the process. — The_Salmon_Mousse 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@jumbotron74) September 21, 2020

Utterly gross of Trump to do this. Also bizarre for people to act like her dying wish here should hold any weight. If anything, it shows how wrong lifetime appointments are. It wasn’t her seat. https://t.co/2Pa6UykED3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 21, 2020

I have no reason to doubt that it is genuine. But Ruth Ginsberg’s dying wish (or living wish, for that matter) has as much relevance to the process of the nomination and confirmation of her replacement as mine would have. — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) September 21, 2020

Exactly.

With all due respect, suggesting her “dying wish” is a factor in a process outlined in our constitution in order to secure a political win, therefore making her the focus of the debate, probably doesn’t help their grieving either. https://t.co/kLUyFGutbZ — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 21, 2020

Maybe Jake Tapper and other members of the Very Concerned Media would honor RBG’s family more by refusing to politicize her death and just letting her rest in peace.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

