In a rare critique of Michelle Obama, the feminist left online publication Jezebel is advising readers to “go low” during this time. It’s a reference to Michelle’s style of gaslighting voters. Her quote, “When they go low, we go high” was a slam against Republicans and a pious attempt to claim Democrats rise above the fray.

Now that everyone is cranked up to 11 over the sudden Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jezebel is encouraging Congressional Democrats to “go for the jugular” as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did on Friday. Her Instagram call to arms is how Democrats must respond now. “The time has come for them to slough off former First Lady Michelle Obama’s politically useless directive to “go high” when Republicans “go low.” Too many lives are at stake.” Ouch. Politically useless directive. I agree, of course. This is a battle that will get uglier than Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination, hard to believe but it will, and it is all the left’s doing. My take, though, is the opposite of the women at Jezebel. I want President Trump to move quickly and get the process going to pave the way for a conservative woman to be put on the Supreme Court. The two liberal women need a conservative counterbalance.

Fortunately, President Trump said on Fox and Friends this morning that he will likely announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday, after Ginsburg’s services and burial. He is showing respect by waiting. AOC slammed the president for not honoring RBG’s alleged final wish – that the next president name her replacement – as though RBG had a say in the process. She doesn’t, of course, this task falls on the U.S. Senate, and fortunately for Republicans, Mitch McConnell is up for the job. It’s hard to think of any other Senator more able and skilled than McConnell for this moment. He and Trump will usher in a solidly conservative Supreme Court for the first time in my lifetime. It will be a 6-3 court.

Here’s the thing – when haven’t Democrats gone low? Especially right now, with the Supreme Court in the balance, the vitriol is strong and non-stop. From the left coast entertainment world elites to the east coast, to hear liberals speak you would think the world is coming to an end. Well, it kind of is for them but that’s how it goes. Trump and McConnell have a constitutional duty to fill the seat. Unlike Merrick Garland’s nomination, this one must proceed in a timely fashion. The White House and the Senate are controlled by Republicans, unlike when Garland was nominated. Then it was a Democrat White House and a Republican Senate.

In his statement Friday, McConnell made it clear he sees the situation in 2020 as different from the one the Senate faced in 2016. “In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise,” he said. “Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. “By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” he continued. “Once again, we will keep our promise.”

Make no mistake about it, Democrats would do the same. As a matter of fact, they intend to do worse if they are able to take back the White House and the Senate. They are very clear that they intend to abolish the filibuster in the Senate and pack the Supreme Court.

Going low, protesters showed up over the weekend to Senator McConnell’s Louisville home. Late Friday McConnell issued a statement that he will move forward with Ginsburg’s replacement and he will bring the nomination to a vote. So, on Saturday more than one hundred protesters showed up at his home in Louisville. Some protesters conflate 2016 with 2020.

Protesters lined the streets the next day in front of the senator’s home in the Belknap neighborhood shortly after noon, chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Mitch McConnell has got to go” and “vote him out” as several passing drivers honked and waved support. “I’m disgusted that Senator McConnell would treat this opportunity in a complete different manner than he treated the opportunity when there was a vacancy when Obama was nine or 10 months away from the election,” Johnsrude said. “I’m not surprised, but I am disgusted. I think that’s appalling.”

This woman, Laura Johnsrude, has a sign quoting Mitch McConnell from 2016. She said she is “disgusted” but is “not surprised” by his statement. pic.twitter.com/Aiuab2RIkh — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 19, 2020

The protest lasted about three hours. One arrest was made.

Louisville Metro Police officers arrested one protester as she attempted to remove her car from the CVS parking lot. An officer on the scene said the department had planned to tow the woman’s vehicle because she was not patronizing the business. And after the woman went inside the story to purchase “a six-pack of beer” so that her car would not be towed, the officer arrested her on charges of disorderly conduct and an improper parking violation, according to a video from Courier Journal reporter Hayes Gardner. Following the arrest, several protesters entered the CVS, where they chanted in the store. One kicked a glass door, damaging it. Officers entered the store and asked everyone who was not shopping to leave. Shortly after, members of LMPD’s special response team arrived to clear the scene.

One woman has been arrested at the CVS one block from McConnell’s house. She parked at the CVS, but was not a customer, and police told her they would tow her car. She tried to buy something and then move her car, but police didn’t allow that. Here’s an officer: pic.twitter.com/LfDHy6gIeE — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 19, 2020

Those people at CVS must be some of the peaceful protesters we keep hearing about, right?

About two hours into the protest Louisville police had cleared the road in front of McConnell’s house of vehicles. Protesters also invoked the name of Breonna Taylor.

Following tense moments between protesters and police, officers agreed to remove their vehicles from blocking traffic on Dundee Road, though several remained to speak with activists and make sure the group kept the roadway clear. A small number of protesters continued to hold signs and chant along the sidewalk, invoking both Breonna Taylor’s name and calling on voters to “Ditch Mitch.”

This is the scene outside Sen. McConnell’s house, where a protest began over McConnell’s statement regarding the Supreme Court justice seat. Police came to clear the road, and protesters have been arguing with an officer for about 20 minutes over blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/6n0rgEVKxo — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 19, 2020

This is what can be expected going forward. The protests and riots that we have seen during the Summer of Love will continue through the election and likely after that. The message is clear that the uprising of the Marxist BLM movement has encouraged the political left to take to the streets for the fundamental change they have long hoped for and the violence that ensues is the by-product. The Democrats went low a long time ago. Conservative politicians have to be prepared to ride it out and do the right thing.

