https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-botches-pledge-pledge-allegiance-united-states-america-one-nation-indivisible-god-real-video/

You know, the thing!

Joe Biden bungled the Pledge of Allegiance during his Wisconsin speech on Monday.

77-year-old Biden delivered a doom and gloom speech on Covid from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

His speech started off awkward because his mask was on backwards.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Omaha Bar Owner Charged For Killing Rioter Who Attacked Him and His Business Has Committed Suicide

Then this happened…

Biden botched the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. One nation, indivisible, under God, for real,” said Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. One nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” pic.twitter.com/neC39cKpW2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 21, 2020

Biden on Monday also falsely claimed 200 Americans died from Covid after he claimed 200 million died yesterday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

