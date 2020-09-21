https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/king-james-couldnt-last-10-seconds-mma-champ-colby-covington-doubles-challenges-spineless-coward-lebron-james-bout/

THIS WAS INCREDIBLE!
WHAT A WINNER!

MMA Champion Colby Covington wearing a US flag in his post-win interview, interrupted the host and WENT ROGUE– Colby cheered President Trump and the Silent Majority — And warned Sleepy Joe of what he is facing!!

Colby Covington: “Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.”

Then he went on to SLAM spineless coward LeBron James!

TRENDING: FBI Agent Who Uncovered Weiner Laptop with Hillary’s Emails says FBI Leadership Told Him to Erase All of His Findings

Holy Smokes this was AWESOME!

On Monday Colby Covington doubled-down and challenged LeBron James to a bout saying, “He wouldn’t last 10 seconds with me!”

Now that would be a sell-out!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...