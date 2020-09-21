https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/king-james-couldnt-last-10-seconds-mma-champ-colby-covington-doubles-challenges-spineless-coward-lebron-james-bout/

THIS WAS INCREDIBLE!

WHAT A WINNER!

MMA Champion Colby Covington wearing a US flag in his post-win interview, interrupted the host and WENT ROGUE– Colby cheered President Trump and the Silent Majority — And warned Sleepy Joe of what he is facing!!

Colby Covington: “Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.”

Then he went on to SLAM spineless coward LeBron James!

TRENDING: FBI Agent Who Uncovered Weiner Laptop with Hillary’s Emails says FBI Leadership Told Him to Erase All of His Findings

Holy Smokes this was AWESOME!

CHAOS 👀🔥 “Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.” – @ColbyCovMMA pic.twitter.com/0b518NdgV2 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 20, 2020

On Monday Colby Covington doubled-down and challenged LeBron James to a bout saying, “He wouldn’t last 10 seconds with me!”

Now that would be a sell-out!

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

