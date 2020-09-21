https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-klobuchar-senate-scotus-democrat/2020/09/21/id/988008

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Monday called on Republicans in the Senate to “look in their own souls” and hold off on considering a Supreme Court nominee until after the upcoming election.

Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said senators should respect the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last request, and follow “their own precedent,” set when Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee.

“They made it very clear that if this happens in an election year that whoever wins the election should be able to decide who the Supreme Court justice is,” Klobuchar said on “CBS This Morning” on Monday.

Two GOP senators, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have said the Senate should wait until after the election, while others, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., now disagree, having previously supported waiting in 2016.

Still, Klobuchar said she still had hope that other Republicans would break with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who previously led the drive to delay appointing a justice during an election year.

“I’m not going to concede that we have to look at what our strategies are until we know that they are all going to basically sell out,” to McConnell, she said.

“Regardless of what Donald Trump is going to do this week, my colleagues don’t have to go lockstep with him,” Klobuchar added. “They can look in their own souls and their integrity and make a decision.”

