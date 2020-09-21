https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517328-ocasio-cortez-to-voters-tell-mcconnell-he-is-playing-with-fire-with-ginsburgs

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezLawmakers fear voter backlash over failure to reach COVID-19 relief deal Why Democrats must confront extreme left wing incitement to violence The Hill Interview: Jerry Brown on climate disasters, COVID-19 and Biden’s ‘Rooseveltian moment’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerVideo of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral Graham signals support for confirming a Supreme Court nominee this year Pelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for voters to fight against the confirmation of President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE‘s Supreme Court nominee, speaking at a joint media event called to discuss the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE.

“Call you senator and tell them not to listen to Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE, not to be afraid of Mitch McConnell, to stand up and do the right thing,” Schumer said, referencing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) plans to hold a vote to confirm Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. Her death triggered debate in Washington over what will happen to her Supreme Court seat heading into the election. Most Republicans support confirming whoever Trump announces as his nominee. But Democrats say it is hypocritical after Republicans blocked the confirmation of former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE in 2016 because it was close to the election.

During Sunday’s press conference, Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez called on voters to turn out in force this November to support Biden, and warned of the court decisions that could be handed down, such as overturning the Affordable Care Act, if the Supreme Court gains another conservative justice.

Sen. Schumer: “We’re here to protect the rights of our globe — and the people who live on it so that climate is protected.” pic.twitter.com/I5K6BbwYBc — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez warned, “our entire livelihood” could be shaped by the election.

Rep. @AOC: “We need to tell [Mitch McConnell] that he is playing with fire.” pic.twitter.com/CSgI2dBBmy — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2020

“This is one of the most important times that we have had for everyday people to stand up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We all need to be more courageous and we all must act in unprecedented ways to make sure that our rights are stabilized. And to Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire. We need to make sure that this vacancy is protected, that our election continues and that the American people have their say.”

