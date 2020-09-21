http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JB-AV-kNNH8/let-the-winning-continue.php

Trump famously boasted in 2016 that there’d be so much winning that we’d get tired of all the winning. The last week has seen so much winning that not even the most extravagant NFL end zone celebration can express it.

First, last Thursday, Constitution Day, Trump took direct aim at the pernicious 1619 Project, and announced his plan to have a 1776 Commission to confront the 1619 Project directly. The left naturally freaked out, but amazingly the NY Times is suddenly backtracking from a few of the more egregious claims the 1619 Project contained. (More on this in a separate post.)

Then on Friday we got Secretary Betsy DeVos’s letter to Princeton that Paul is covering, saying that if Princeton is serious about its complicity in racism then it may well be in violation of civil rights laws and risks forfeiting its federal aid. More of this please! I hope and expect that the general counsels of a great many virtue-signaling universities will receive similar letters soon.

Then today the Justice Department designated New York City, Portland, and Seattle to be “anarchist cities” that, because they fail systematically to protect the civil rights of their citizens, may have to forfeit federal aid:

“The U.S. Department of Justice today identified the following three jurisdictions that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities: New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. The Department of Justice is continuing to work to identify jurisdictions that meet the criteria set out in the President’s Memorandum and will periodically update the list of selected jurisdictions as required therein. . . The list was published on DOJ’s website today in response to President Trump’s memorandum of September 2, 2020, entitled ‘Memorandum on Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities.’”

Finally, since screaming hysterically in your car is now a thing on the left, I think it is worth passing along this entry from Ron Coleman:

And this leaves out all of the leftist rage we’re sure to see on display over Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court nomination.

