The death of Ruth Ginsburg, which created an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court bench, is taking over the focus of the 2020 election.

President Trump long has had a list from which he’s promised to pick nominees, and just a few weeks ago he added another handful of names, so Americans know whose names might be given to the Senate.

But Democrats are demanding that the vacancy be left open until after the election, so, if Democrat nominee Joe Biden wins the presidency, he would pick the candidate to fill the post.

But why, many are asking, doesn’t Biden release a list of possible names, just like the president already has.

There’s a reason, explains talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

And her name is Stacey Abrams.

“Now, look, I have not confirmed this, but I have been told that one of the reasons why Plugs will not release his list of Supreme Court nominees is that Stacy Abrams — the perennial ‘I should be governor of Georgia’ woman — is at the top of it. That is a reason to keep the list hidden, if you ask me,” he said Monday.

“Barack Hussein Obama, Plugs Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, every Democrat senator and at least two Republicans, every single consultant, every single talking head on cable, everybody’s screaming that Trump should not make the pick until after the election. But that would mean that we would have to know who’s on Trump’s list, which we do because Trump has released it. But Joe Biden is not releasing his list, and he is saying he’s not gonna release his list,” he explained.

“Well, hey, you radical leftists, you don’t get it both ways. And, by the way, you’re not gonna get this anyway, but I’m just making a point. You don’t get it both ways. You don’t get to say that we need to wait for the next president to pick when your nominee will not make his list public. How can the voters make an informed choice? They can’t.”

And, he continued, “I am told — and I don’t have any idea how reliable it is — that one of the reasons Plugs is not making his list public is because of who’s on it. And supposedly near or at the top of his list is Stacey Abrams, this woman in Georgia who still thinks that she won the governorship there two years ago or four. Yeah, coming up on four years ago. You know, the one that Oprah went in there and they had coffee and doughnuts, little meeting there, and Oprah tried to push Stacey Abrams over the top.”

Biden has said he will not release the names from which he would choose a Supreme Court nominee, assuming he’s elected and assuming there’s an opening during his tenure.

Biden said that such a list could create “influence” those who are on the list, and it also would put them under “unrelenting political attacks.”

Limbaugh pointed out the president made the Supreme Court an issue during his successful 2016 campaign, when Americans certainly had concern about any justice who would be picked by a Hillary Clinton.

Among the possible candidates identified by President Trump are several respected women who already are judges in other courts, having been through the Senate confirmation process just recently.

Of note is the fact that even the left-leaning CNN had to “fact check” several comments from Biden in the wake of Ginsburg’s death.

On Sunday, CNN revealed, Biden “made false claims in a Sunday speech in which he urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.”

CNN reported Biden claimed Trump’s campaign only suggested he release a list of candidates after Ginsburg died.

“This is just wrong. The Trump campaign and Trump himself had repeatedly said prior to Ginsburg’s death that Biden should release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees,” the report found.

Then, too, Biden falsely claimed, “By the way, there’s no court session between now and the end of this election.”

Actually, the court’s next session starts Oct. 5, nearly a month before the election.

