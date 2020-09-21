https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/living-victoriously-trying-times/

“My brothers, count it all joy when you fall into diverse temptations, knowing that the trying of your faith develops patience. But let patience perfect its work, that you may be perfect and complete lacking nothing.” [James 1:2-4]

Smith Wigglesworth, apostle of faith in a previous generation, said, “There’s something about faith that causes God to pass over hundreds of people to get to you!”

Derek Prince, apostle of faith in our generation, said, “Faith is the channel that makes God’s possibilities available to us. Through faith, all that is possible to God becomes equally possible to us. No wonder that, from beginning to end, the Bible consistently emphasizes the unique and supreme importance of faith.”

Jesus told us, “With God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26), and “All things are possible to him who believes” (Mark 9:23). Stated simply: Like never before we need the gift of faith!

Finally, Scripture emphasizes the centrality of faith when it tells us, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He exists and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).

These are days of cataclysmic upheaval unprecedented in America’s history. From the COVID-19 pandemic to economic disasters, plus racial discord, anarchy, riots and looting, we battle uncertainty, fear, anxiety, sickness and stressful situations on every side. We need faith with a capital F to emerge victorious.

As we face the most consequential election in America’s history, we’d better make sure that our faith is not categorized as “weak,” “shipwrecked” or “little” as the Gospels describe some people’s faith. May we be like the man Jesus commended declaring that He was “amazed” at his level of faith! “Truly I say to you, I have not found such great faith. …” (Matthew 8:10).

As the clock is ticking on the 2020 presidential election, Christians need to be strong with supernatural faith! Think of faith as a muscle that needs to be developed consistently so we emerge victorious amidst life’s trials.

America will now go 1 of 2 ways

1. Traditional America upholding 400-year Judeo-Christian heritage led (amidst strident opposition) by those honoring our Constitution, capitalism and conservatism.

2. A leftist, socialist, “progressive” nation of centralized government, censorship increase and curtailed freedoms.

Deteriorating Democrat–led cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles show our future if righteous and patriotic Americans yield to apathy or silence in this serious and pivotal time.

Scores of people who surround us in our neighborhoods, schools, offices and circle of family and friends have been seduced by socialism, believing propaganda of Marxist politicians declaring we must dismantle America, destroy her exceptional image, defund police and decide Marxism is America’s utopian future.

The brutal reality is that we are facing an avalanche of politicians, celebrities, athletes and media activists (posing as journalists) embracing a secular, socialist, anti-God vision that will literally destroy America as we’ve known her since our inception centuries ago.

It was in 1620 that the Pilgrims came fleeing religious persecution in England, saying they came “for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith.” Revisionists want to eviscerate this reality and remove our heritage to reshape America after a Marxist ideology camouflaged as a new “progressive” vision for the future of America.

Build your faith to stand strong and live as an overcomer

Christians and conservatives across America are being stirred by God at this time. Men and women who love God and America are being awakened to recognize the massive deception intended to undermine our covenant heritage and transform America into a godless, socialist country.

Like David facing Goliath or Joshua facing the formidable walls of Jericho, we are experiencing an awakening as the clock moves towards midnight.

Recently, I asked one of the premier apostolic leaders in the realm of balanced, biblical faith if he’d be willing to serve multitudes of ready and responsive Christians by using his incredible gift of faith to impart supernatural faith to us for what is rapidly approaching like a freight train coming down the tracks. Desperate times require unusual levels of faith to vanquish discouragement, pull down strongholds and “be blameless and innocent children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation among whom you shine as lights in the world …” (Philippians 2:15).

In my years of ministry, apart from somebody like the late Kenneth Hagin or Ken Copeland, I’ve never met anyone able to equip and inspire believers in the realm of faith like Bob Weiner. I’ve been his close friend for over 45 years, and I asked if he’d be willing to share on four podcasts amidst these extremely trying times. He and and his wife, Rose, authored the classic “Bible Studies for a Firm Foundation” reaching over a million worldwide, and Bob has traveled the globe for decades inspiring Christians to live the overcomer’s life of faith.

Bob graciously accepted and the result is some dynamic teaching and exhortation to enable you to be an end-times overcomer in these days. I promise you an exhilarating experience in the realm of faith for whatever you’re experiencing.

Here’s the Deal: I encourage you to buckle your spiritual seat belt and lay hold of the revelation in these four podcasts during these challenging times. Partake of Bob Weiner’s unique gift in his proclamation. Believe like David when he said, “I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living” (Psalm 27:13).

