We’re not sure why they’d want to show this off, but Montgomery County, Maryland, posted photos of volunteers handing out boxes of fresh produce and meats to a line of more than 500 socially distanced people struggling with food insecurity. Turns out you can leave your house, but only to pick up food from the bread line.

