https://saraacarter.com/madrid-citizens-protest-against-government-decision-to-lockdown-again/

El Pais is reporting new massive protests in the streets of Madrid, Spain against the regional government’s decision to impose new lockdown restrictions as a result of increased Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Thousand of people took to the streets on Sunday, they were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance while protesting against what they called “ineffective and discriminatory,” plans by the regional government to lock down certain areas of the region which were mainly working-class neighborhoods.

