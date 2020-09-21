https://presscalifornia.com/2020/09/21/maga-sign-stealer-snaps/

A man in a pickup confronted a woman stealing Trump yard signs, and she launches into a rather bizarre tirade. The passenger in Landon Holland’s truck managed to record the conversation, which they posted days ago on YouTube.

The woman, a proud transplant from California in presumably a Blue State — Idaho is mentioned by a commenter — unleashes a strange stream of curse words, crass insults and threatens to call the police.

Shocked and bemused, Holland asks if she’s smoking drugs, to which the sign stealer replies:

“I don’t have to smoke anything to be stupid.”