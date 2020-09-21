https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-take-relaxed-approach-mask-wearing-public?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of registered voters are relatively relaxed about wearing masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen shows.

Among the 63% of respondents who indicated at least moderate mask usage, 34% said they wear face coverings while out but remove them upon reaching a “socially distant” space such as a restaurant table. Fifteen percent said they never wear a mask unless they “absolutely have to,” while 14% said they “generally” cover their faces to avoid offending others.

Among the 37% of respondents who wear a mask “at all times” while around others, 28% said they were “offended” by those who do not.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Rasmussen called the data “significant.”

“It shows that the question is not just between wearing a mask or not,” he said. “Eighty-five percent typically wear a mask. But a much smaller number – 37% – are hyper-vigilant about it in daily life.”

“It is worth noting,” he also said, “that older voters are more likely than younger voters to wear a mask in private settings. That’s a common sense recognition of the fact that older voters are far more at risk from the coronavirus.”

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen from September 17-19.

