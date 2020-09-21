Conservative commentator Mark Levin argued that Democrats proposing to pack the Supreme Court are a threat to the Constitution and are following “a Saul Alinsky, Stalinist model.”

“The Democrat Party is a diabolical institution that’s getting worse and worse. It has a diabolical history, whether it is slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, or today, the so-called socialism,” Levin said, adding, “Our school systems are under attack. A vaccine is under attack. Our borders are under attack. The courts are under attack. Everything’s under attack with the current Democrat Party because their attitude is, if we can’t control everything, then burn it down. They’re the mob in the street, without Molotov cocktails. That’s exactly what the modern Democrat Party is today.”

“This is a party that is following a Saul Alinsky, Stalinist model. I can’t put it any other way, and they are taking it into the election,” Levin continued. “Joe Biden was the leader of the pack, destroying the nomination process, destroying the Supreme Court. He was the leader of the pack, which is why he was hiding yesterday because he didn’t want to talk about the vacancy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, President Trump urged Republicans to confirm a new justice quickly, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a Trump nominee would see a vote in the Senate.

The prospect caused some Democrats to float the idea of packing this Supreme Court should they retake control of the White House and Senate after November, shifting the court’s balance of power back to the Left.

“What is the president going to do? He’s going to nominate somebody to the Supreme Court who he believes will be faithful to the Constitution. Since when is that controversial?” Levin asked. “The president wants to nominate people who are faithful to the Constitution and will follow the Constitution and will read the wording trying to discern what the framers of the Constitution and the ratifiers meant and try and apply it.”

“That has become now radical for the Democrat Party. They call them right-wingers and regressive and so forth, so now, embracing and following our magnificent Constitution, which the Democrats hate, which the Left hates, which their surrogates hate. That now is considered some kind of extreme right-wing kind of thing,” he continued.

While the Supreme Court has had nine justices since 1868, there is no constitutional requirement that stipulates the exact number. A change to the court’s headcount would only require legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by the president.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler proposed on Saturday that Democrats do just that if they gain control of both chambers and the White House in the November election.

“If Sen. McConnell and @SenateGOP were to force through a nominee during the lame duck session—before a new Senate and President can take office—then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court,” Nadler said on Twitter.