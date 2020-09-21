https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/mob-gathers-at-lindsey-grahams-home-threatens-to-break-down-front-door/

A mob gathered in front of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C. early this morning — banging bongos along with pots and pans. Neighbors were awakened with strobe lights and vile chants.

In a separate video posted on Twitter – organizers of the mob action were seen practicing how to break down the senator’s front door.

We must ensure that all of our elected leaders are protected.

Video Thread: This morning, activists with @ShutDown_DC and @sunrisemvmt used strobe lights, instruments and chants to “wake up @LindseyGrahamSC” outside his house in Washington DC to demand he not confirm a replacement for #RBG on the Supreme Court until after the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/31It0cQTJj — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

HAPPENING NOW. Outside Sen Lindsay Graham’s house in DC. Call to “wake him up.” pic.twitter.com/PqQJoxsBMK — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) September 21, 2020

*** BREAKING! *** ATTENTION – @SunriseMvmtDC is training agitators for a potential riot at @LindseyGrahamSC‘s home at 6:00am tomorrow morning! This exclusive video shows them practicing kicking in his front door & more. Please help get the word out!@FBI @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/GXjEwL7jos — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) September 21, 2020

Leftwing concert outside @LindseyGrahamSC house in DC this morning. pic.twitter.com/dxHGnjkETT — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) September 21, 2020

