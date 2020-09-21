https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/mob-gathers-at-lindsey-grahams-home-threatens-to-break-down-front-door/

A mob gathered in front of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C. early this morning — banging bongos along with pots and pans. Neighbors were awakened with strobe lights and vile chants.

In a separate video posted on Twitter – organizers of the mob action were seen practicing how to break down the senator’s front door.

We must ensure that all of our elected leaders are protected.

